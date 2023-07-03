SOCAR says main goal is to achieve decarbonization

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the main goals of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is to achieve decarbonization, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 17th Baku Summer Energy School, the SOCAR president stated that Azerbaijan has already won the trust of many countries as a reliable partner.

“I think that if you do not choose the right path, you cannot reach the goal. Energy security is important to us. Azerbaijan, which has gained trust as a reliable partner, has supplied natural gas to a number of countries in recent years. Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security is increasing,” he added.

News.Az