SOCAR says main goal is to ensure energy security in Azerbaijan and region

The main goal within the strategy of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is to ensure energy security in Azerbaijan and in the region as a whole, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on "Human resource management in public and private enterprises" held as part of the Human Resource Summit 2023, News.Az reports.

According to him, the issue is about the use of sustainable and progressive technologies while ensuring energy security.

"Human resources are the most important and most important of all in achieving the set goals and moving forward confidently. Currently, the most contested resource is human resources. Their development, as well as the development of human capital, is an ongoing process," he noted.

"All people, regardless of where they receive education, in the epoch of dynamic development, constantly need even more training, joining it through constant self-improvement," the SOCAR president added.

News.Az