SOCAR signs agreements with Equinor

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Norwegian Equinor (formerly Statoil - Ed.) signed agreements on Wednesday on the development of "Garabagh" field and Dan-Ulduzu-Ashrafi-Aypar units.

According to Oxu.Az, the agreements were signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and executive vice president for exploration of Equinor deposits Tim Dodson.

It is noted that drilling of the exploration well on "Garabagh" is scheduled for 2018 and production is to start in 2021.

