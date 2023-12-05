SOCAR signs important documents with several foreign companies in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has held meetings with a number of foreign company leaders on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in the city of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

During the meeting with Rich Lesser, Global Chair of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the sides hailed the successful implementation of the joint projects between the companies in the field of climate change, the assessment of emission reduction. They also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy transition, decarbonization and digitalization.

During the meeting, SOCAR and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) signed an agreement on the implementation of the Cooperation program.

As part of the trip, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf also met with Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Company Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. The sides noted that the jointly implemented projects would make a significant contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan. They also exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation between the two companies.

During the meeting with Amy Brachio, Global Vice Chair of Ernst & Young (EY), the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, digitalization, voluntary carbon markets, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an Agreement on Strategic Cooperation, which envisages the further expansion of joint activities between the two companies in the field of environmental protection, as well as cooperation on "blue hydrogen", geothermal and carbon management.

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR company also inked an Agreement on Strategic Cooperation with Sirius International Holding on the sidelines of the COP28.

News.Az