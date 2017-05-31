Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR stops geological exploration works in eastern Turkey

SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S. has stopped geological exploration works in the eastern Turkey, SOCAR Turkey Energy’s CEO Zaur Gahramanov said.

“We conducted seismic exploration and several works. There are natural resources in that area, but this project is commercially unproductive. Therefore, we decided to stop the geological exploration works. So, our company quit this business in Turkey," he said.

News.Az


