SOCAR suspends work offshore, onshore areas due to adverse weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) has suspended work at offshore and open onshore areas due to weather conditions, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR said on Thursday.

According to Ahmadov, the company maximized security measures due to the deterioration of the weather.

On Jan.21, snow fell in Baku, mostly in the Yasamal, Nizami and Khatai districts of the capital.

Earlier, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources forecasted that since the evening of Jan. 19 up to Jan.21 in Azerbaijan there will fall precipitation, in some places rain passing into sleet and snow, increase in the speed of the north-west wind to 15-20 meters per second, sometimes to 23-28 meters per second, while the air temperature will drop by 5-8 degrees, at a night between January 21-22, the roads can cover with ice.

News.Az