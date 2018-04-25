SOCAR talks on progress of modernization at Baku oil refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

The integration of filling station of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bitumen plant in general infrastructure of the Baku oil refinery named after Heydar Aliyev was completed by 39 percent, the advisor to vice-president on strategic development at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Teymur Aliyev, told reporters.

He said that this project is being realized within a separate part of the work, AzVision reports.

"Contractors of Azerbaijan's state oil company- Foster Wheeler Engineering and Tekfen - have completed 98 of the detailed design. In general, the work on this package has been completed by 39 percent, while it is planned to complate the work in mid-September 2018," Aliyev said.

In February 2018, SOCAR signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) deal with the Italian Tecnimont on construction of new installations at the Baku oil refinery within the framework of its modernization project.

The Baku Oil Refinery’s modernization will be completed by 2022. The refinery’s processing capacity will be increased from 6 to 8 million tons of oil per year. The operational period will increase up to 2040.

News.Az

