SOCAR to drill 8 additional wells at offshore field

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is carrying out reconstruction work related to the plans of drilling eight additional wells of the platform No.5 at the Gunashli field in the Caspian Sea, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website Aug. 15.

According to the message, the purpose of reconstruction at the Gunashli field is to ensure qualitative operation of the new wells, stable production and transportation of oil and gas.

“A set of casing strings has been prepared so far, reconstruction of the lower shield of the second and third modules has been completed, and installation work associated with drilling of the new wells has been started at the site,” said the message.

In the near future, eight mines and casing strings will be lowered to the designed depth, cementing will be executed, new manifold block will be assembled, electrical, as well as control and measuring devices will be installed.

SOCAR produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. In total, oil output in Azerbaijan stood at 41.03 million tons in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

