SOCAR to optimize fuel production at Baku refinery based on int’l standards

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will optimize fuel production at Baku Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev in line with international standards, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR said during a media tour to the enterprise, News.Az reports citing Trend.

According to Ahmadov, in Azerbaijan, the quality of fuel is controlled by state bodies, and during monitorings (not by SOCAR) carried out at filling stations, some non-compliances of the products with internal standards were revealed.

"These violations are related to the storage of fuel. It’s possible that some impurities are added to the fuel. For example, RON-92 gasoline produced at our plant complies with the norms and standards in force in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “We regularly monitor the quality of fuel in laboratories and strive to ensure that the products manufactured at the refinery meet international standards. For this, work is underway to modernize our refinery.”

Following the launch of the Euro-5 fuel production in Azerbaijan, the number of cars operating on it may increase, added the company’s representative.

The Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev is one of the largest refineries in the South Caucasus region, located on the Absheron Peninsula.

News.Az