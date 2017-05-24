SOCAR to participate in Iranian projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR was added to the list of shareholders of Iranian E&P Companies, Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs of Iran Amirhossein Zamaniniya told APA.

He noted that SOCAR appealed for participation in projects in Iran last month: “SOCAR’s appeal was considered and positive decision was made. So, SOCAR will participate in Iran’s projects and invest in Iran. We see SOCAR as a serious player. SOCAR has potential to participate in the projects in Iran”.



According to him, SOCAR may participate in both drilling and processing projects in Iran: “Potential projects were offered to SOCAR and it must choose one of these projects. According to information we have, SOCAR is considering the projects”.

News.Az

