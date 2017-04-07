SOCAR transfers AZN 134M to state budget in Q1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred AZN 133,985,000 to the state budget in March 2017, up AZN 24,737,000 or 22.6% from previous year.

SOCAR totally transferred AZN 396,643,000 to the state budget in January-March 2017, up AZN 71,513,000 or 22% in comparison to a year earlier.

Moreover, SOCAR transferred AZN 11,105,000 to the State Social Protection Fund in March 2017, up AZN 185,000 or 1.7% by contrast to a year ago.

SOCAR totally transferred AZN 36,268,000 to the State Social Protection Fund in January-March 2017, up AZN 4,298,000 or 13.4% compared to the previous year.

News.Az

