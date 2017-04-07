SOCAR transfers AZN 134M to state budget in Q1
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) transferred AZN 133,985,000 to the state budget in March 2017, up AZN 24,737,000 or 22.6% from previous year.
SOCAR totally transferred AZN 396,643,000 to the state budget in January-March 2017, up AZN 71,513,000 or 22% in comparison to a year earlier.
Moreover, SOCAR transferred AZN 11,105,000 to the State Social Protection Fund in March 2017, up AZN 185,000 or 1.7% by contrast to a year ago.
SOCAR totally transferred AZN 36,268,000 to the State Social Protection Fund in January-March 2017, up AZN 4,298,000 or 13.4% compared to the previous year.
