SOCAR, Transgaz ink document to extend MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Romania’s state-owned Transgaz signed a document to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) of 2016 for six more years, News.Az quoted First Vice President, Acting President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf as saying.

The MOU considers the strengthening of cooperation on gas transportation, as well as opportunities of using Romania’s gas transit and distribution capacity in gas supply from Azerbaijan and Caspian region, cooperation on gas supply and trading in Romanian market, including potential terminals for LNG intake within the framework of AGRI.

“The further prospects for energy cooperation were discussed at a meeting with Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu and Special Envoy for Strategic and International Affairs Ana Birchall in presence of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov,” Najaf wrote on Facebook.

News.Az