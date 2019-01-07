SOCAR VP to attend event on “Guiding Principles to reduce methane emissions” in Paris

Vice-president of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rafiga Huseynzade will take part in an event on “Guiding Principles to reduce methane

The event is organized by the joint initiative of the global energy companies such as BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Shell, Statoil, Total and Wintershall, who are committed to further reduce methane emissions from the natural gas assets they operate around the world.

The commitment forms part of wider efforts by the global energy industry to ensure that natural gas continues to play a critical role in helping meet future energy demand while tackling climate change and improving air quality.

On November 22, 2017, the eight energy companies signed a Guiding Principles document, which focuses on continually reducing methane emissions; advancing strong performance across gas value chains; improving accuracy of methane emissions data; advocating sound policies and regulations on methane emissions; and increasing transparency.

The Guiding Principles were developed in collaboration with the Environmental Defense Fund, the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Gas Union, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative Climate Investment Fund, the Rocky Mountain Institute, the Sustainable Gas Institute, the Energy and Resources Institute, and United Nations Environment.

News.Az

