SOCAR’s 2D survey on offshore block continues successfully

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR is successfully holding a 2D seismic survey at the Sangachal-Duvanni-Khara-Zira block of fields, SOCAR said in a message June 22.

The 2D seismic survey at the block, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, was started in March.

“Out of the total amount of work [380 linear kilometers], the work was completed on an area of 300 linear kilometers. The field work is expected to be completed in August,” reads the message.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

News.Az

