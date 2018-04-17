Yandex metrika counter

SOCAR's daughter affiliate buys share in TANAP

The Turkish "daughter" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) - "SOCAR Turkey Enerji A. became the holder of a seven per cent stake in the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP).

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from TANAP's general director Saltuk Duzyol.

He said the deal was completed in the end of March 2018.

News.Az


