SOCAR`s participation in Iran`s oil-gas projects discussed

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Rovnag Abdullayev has met Minister of Petroleum of Iran Bijan Namdar Zangeneh.

They discussed SOCAR`s participation in the oil-gas projects implemented in Iran. They also exchanged views over the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in oil-gas sector, AzerTag reports.

They reaffirmed that there are broad opportunities for development of cooperation.

The parties also discussed a range of issues, including opportunities of cooperation in gas trade field, possibility of carrying out joint projects in third country.

News.Az 

