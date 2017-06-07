Social campaign assisting vulnerable families kicks off in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new social campaign "This Way it’s Easier” has officially kicked off in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.



Two families with multiple children received brand new washing machines and other domestic facilities to make their everyday work easier.

The social campaign launched by the Georgian Lottery Company (GLC) and Women’s Information Center (WIC) is aimed at improving lives of 12 families living in different regions of Georgia.

The campaign is a coincidence of the NGO’s objectives and social responsibility of a business company, in frames of which the families with different needs have been selected.

After the capital of Tbilisi, the campaign will now move to Dusheti Municipality in Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of Georgia and bring change to other three families in need. While the rest seven families are waiting for their turn in the region of Racha.

News.Az

