"Social Entrepreneurship for Youth Employment" project launched

"Goychay Development Center" Youth Public Union has launched the "Social Entrepreneurship for Youth Employment" project with the support of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The goal of the project is to support young people who will be selected as social and green entrepreneurs to expand their employment opportunities and to increase their knowledge and skills. For this purpose, young people will have "master classes" held by the experts, the successful young people will share their experience and educational materials will be distributed to young people to increase employment opportunities. Forum Theaters which are used in European practice to motivate young people to social entrepreneurship and education will be organized as a social influence tool.

The project activities will cover Goychay, Aghdash, and Gabala. Social Entrepreneurship, Self-employment, Business Administration, Marketing, Financial Literacy, Youth Facility's Youth Loan Facility, etc. topics will be discussed within the training organized under the project.

The project also envisages partnership with the State Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development and local departments of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

