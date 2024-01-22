Sociological survey to measure election environment launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to measure the election environment in Azerbaijan, a sociological survey has been started, News.Az reports.

The survey is being carried out in cooperation with the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League and the US-based Oracle Advisory Group.

"Our team has been operating for 10 years. Our organization participated in 24 elections in 15 countries. The elections to be held in Azerbaijan will be the 25th global election for us," said Vlada Galan, a representative of Oracle Advisory Group.

