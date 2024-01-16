Sociologist expects high voter turnout in upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

High activity is expected during the voting process in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, Chairman of the Public Association "Progress and Democracy", well-known sociologist Ahmad Gashamoglu, told secki-2024.az, News.Az reports.

“It can be said unequivocally that the number of people coming to the polling stations to vote on February 7 will be higher than in previous elections. One of the reasons for this is related to the general pattern. That is, in any case, if elections are held in the country to elect a head of state, the activity of society grows. But there are also specific reasons for the predicted activity on February 7, in addition to the general pattern,” Gashamoglu noted.

According to the sociologist, the activity of the electorate was also observed at the presidential election on April 11, 2018.

"At that time, 74.52 percent of voters went to the polls and voted. Now there are factors contributing to the growth of this figure. For example, over the past six years, there have been cardinal changes in the fate of Azerbaijan. Our occupied lands have been liberated, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country restored. In a word, victory has been won in Karabakh. Large-scale construction works are being carried out both on the liberated lands and on the entire territory of the country. Just as the population believes in its present, it wants a reassuring guarantee of its future. It wants a prolongation of the triumph. The foundation for the success of our future will be formed precisely at the elections on February 7," the sociologist said.

Gashamoglu underscored that the introduction of technical innovations in the electoral process is also one of the factors contributing to the increase in the number of voters.

According to him, the electoral process is being digitalized: “Factors such as online name verification in the voter lists, elimination of registration problems, observation of the process through webcams and more are crucial for election day. The introduction of these and other technologies also stimulates electoral activity.”

News.Az