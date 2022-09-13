SOFAZ, EBRD discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has hosted a meeting with a large delegation led by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso as part of his visit to the country, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the EBRD delegation was provided with detailed information about the investment policy implemented by the SOFAZ and the main directions of the investment portfolio, the role of the Fund in ensuring macro-economic stability in Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the main targets of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026, SOFAZ Executive Director Israfil Mammadov emphasized the importance of cooperation with international financial organizations operating in the country in this regard. He praised the medium and long-term projects financed by the EBRD which aims to help diversify the economy of Azerbaijan.

Odile Renaud-Basso provided an insight into the future action plans of the EBRD in the country, as well as spoke about the possible directions of cooperation between SOFAZ and EBRD.

News.Az