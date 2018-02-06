SOFAZ posts increase in revenues from ACG and Shahdeniz

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan received USD 651.6mln as part of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields development in January 2018.

According to the fund, bonus payments of foreign investors in ACG project due to the prolongation of the agreement to 2050 constituted USD 450 mln, and the profit oil of Azerbaijan accounts for the remaining funds. In general, in the period from 2001 till February 1, 2018, SOFAZ received $129,137,000,000 from the sale of Azeri profit oil from ACG block of fields.

The bonus payments by the foreign shareholders of the Shahdeniz field development project made USD 108,000 in January 2018. Overall, in the period from 2007 to February 1, 2018, the transfers to SOFAZ within the framework of the Shahdeniz field development made USD 2,506,000,000.

News.Az

News.Az