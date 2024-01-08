SOFAZ reports revenues of over 1.3B from Shah Deniz field last year

SOFAZ reports revenues of over 1.3B from Shah Deniz field last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since early 2023, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has reported revenues of 1 billion 308 million dollars from the Shah Deniz field, encompassing both gas and condensate, News.Az reports citing SOFAZ.

According to the SOFAZ, there has been a 9.4 percent decrease in the revenues generated by the Shah Deniz field.

The revenues from the sale of condensate on the Shah Deniz field totaled 324.396 million dollars in the reporting period, indicating a marginal 1.3 percent decline compared to the previous year.

News.Az