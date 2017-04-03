SOFAZ sells over $784M of funds in January-March
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $250 million in auctions held by Central Bank of Azerbaijan in March 2017.
SOFAZ sold $543.4 million of funds at auctions in January-February.
The volume of currency sold in three months amounted to $784.4 million.
In 2016, SOFAZ sold $4.9 billion, down 37.5% from 2015.
