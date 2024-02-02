Yandex metrika counter

SOFAZ’s foreign exchange sales rise by 1.2 times

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold foreign currency worth USD 417.0 million at January’s currency auctions, which is 121.8 percent more than the same period in 2023, News.Az reports citing the Fund.

In January 2023, the foreign exchange sales of SOFAZ amounted to USD 188.5 million.


