Solana price prediction: Can Solana make a new high within the next 50 days? Here's what the experts think

Solana price prediction: Can Solana make a new high within the next 50 days? Here's what the experts think

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana has been one of the top-performing altcoins in recent years, but the real question now is whether it can set a new all-time high within the next 50 days. According to technical indicators and expert insights, the answer may surprise many. Meanwhile, another fast-growing token, Remittix (RTX), is catching fire among early investors for its real-world utility and breakout potential.

Solana Price Prediction: Key Resistance and Bullish Signals

At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades near $166, just below its key resistance level of $203. If SOL clears this zone, analysts say the path to $270 becomes more likely. Technical signs support this. The 20-day EMA, currently sitting near $178, continues to hold as support.

A golden cross could be forming on the daily chart, which in the past helped Solana climb from $156 to $293. Solana price prediction models suggest that if the $203 wall breaks, SOL could quickly climb 20% or more in just a few weeks. One of the most bullish catalysts in Solana’s latest news is the rising potential of a Solana-based ETF.

The SEC’s newly relaxed rules around crypto ETFs have opened the door for more assets to be included, and Solana is on the shortlist. Also, a signal from the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator, shared by Ali Charts, shows a fresh buy setup for Solana. It points to traders possibly loading up before a run, especially as trading volume on CME has surged by 370%.

source: @ali_charts on X

Remittix (RTX): The Breakout Star You Might Be Missing

While Solana’s future looks bright, Remittix (RTX) is already capturing attention for its 5000% upside potential. Designed to fix the global remittance problem, Remittix allows crypto users to send money directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, fast and with low gas fees.

The project has already raised over $17.9 million through the sale of more than 578 million RTX tokens now selling at $0.0895 each. With major features rolling out soon, early buyers are seeing a rare opportunity.

Here are some standout reasons why Remittix is on every analyst’s radar:

Cross-border crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 nations

40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies supported at launch

Wallet beta launch set for Q3 2025

Bonus token offers for early participants

Designed for real-world use, not just hype

The use case is clear, the product is nearly live, and with remittance markets worth $19 trillion, the room for growth is enormous.

Final Take: Solana Still Strong, But RTX Could Be Stronger

The Solana price prediction for the next 50 days shows major upside if the token clears $203. Institutional backing, strong network growth, and ETF momentum are key drivers. But for investors looking for a project with more room to run, Remittix offers that “still early” advantage.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az