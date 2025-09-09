Solana strengthens into September as Remittix emerges as a 40x opportunity in PayFi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solana continues to hold firm as September kicks off, with SOL price consolidating near key support levels and investor confidence building around its institutional growth. But while Solana makes steady strides, analysts are pointing to Remittix (RTX) as the real breakout candidate.

With a PayFi model built for instant crypto-to-fiat transfers, Remittix is tipped for a potential 40x surge, attracting traders hungry for asymmetric upside.

Solana News Signals Growing Market Confidence

Solana has entered September on firm footing, with market sentiment improving as institutional attention continues to grow. Recent developments within the ecosystem, alongside its consistent technical performance, have positioned SOL as one of the standout assets to watch.

Although the SOL Price is currently consolidating at approximately $203, analysts say the price has a bullish momentum, provided that the support at around $198 does not give way. This base-building phase could set the stage for a sharp move higher in the weeks ahead.

Institutional recognition is proving to be a powerful catalyst for Solana. With more than CAD $1 billion in delegated assets and a treasury valued at tens of millions, large-scale validators are providing the kind of legitimacy that retail investors interpret as long-term confidence.

In SOL News, traders highlight the critical resistance at $217, with higher targets mapped at $240 and $260 if momentum continues. A break above this level could quickly fuel a fresh wave of accumulation.

The broader outlook remains optimistic. While macroeconomic shifts could create volatility, the overall Solana Price Prediction suggests upside potential as demand for scalable, institutional-grade blockchains expands.

At the same time, a new contender in the PayFi space, Remittix (RTX), is drawing investor focus with talk of a possible 40x rally. For now, though, Solana’s steady consolidation makes it one of the strongest names heading into September.

Why Remittix Outpaces Speculative Altcoins

Remittix (RTX) is making waves as one of the few projects in crypto that solves a real problem instead of relying on speculation. Designed to support international payments, it enables users to convert crypto into fiat and send it straight into bank accounts in over 30 different currencies. With $24,2 million raised and 649 million tokens already sold, confidence in the project is surging.

What sets Remittix apart is its focus on practicality. While most tokens chase hype, RTX has designed a PayFi framework that prioritizes compliance, partnerships and ease of use. Its KYC integration ensures trust, while its simple fee model keeps transfers transparent. Experts see it as a realistic contender for mass adoption in 2025.

Over $24,2 million raised and counting

649 million tokens sold during presale

Regulatory-ready with KYC frameworks

Designed for global NGOs, freelancers and businesses

The upcoming Remittix Wallet beta on September 15th, alongside confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank, add further momentum. With analysts projecting up to 40x growth this cycle, RTX is emerging as the standout PayFi opportunity. For investors, it’s a chance to back utility-driven adoption before wider listings send demand soaring.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az