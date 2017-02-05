Soldier Chingiz Gurbanov’s body transferred to Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov has been transferred to Azerbaijan thanks to the efforts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Feb. 5

Gurbanov had become a martyr during the prevention of an Armenian provocation on Dec. 29, 2016 at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, APA reported.

According to the statement, the procedure was carried out in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of the Azerbaijani Gazakh district through appropriate measures made by the country’s Ministry of Defense and the mediation of the Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The body of Gurbanov, after receiving it from the opposite side, was sent to Baku, accompanied by a guard of honor and with military honors.

News.Az

News.Az