Soldier martyred, 6 injured in eastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

One soldier was martyred and six others injured late Monday in a missile attack in eastern Turkey, according to the Turkish General Staff.

Members of the terror group used rocket launchers and long-barreled weapons to attack a military convoy from the 2nd Border Brigade Command that was on the Cukurca-Van Highway at approximately 11 p.m. local time (2000GMT), said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

The troops were attacked as they were being transported from the Cukurca district in Hakkari to Van, the source added.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people, including women and children.

More than 1,200 victims, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

News.Az

News.Az