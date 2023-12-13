Soldier released from Armenian captivity: Azerbaijani state would not let us remain in captivity for long time

One of the Azerbaijani military serviceman, Agshin Babirov, who was released from the Armenian captivity on Wednesday, said that the Azerbaijani state would not let them remain in captivity for a long time, News.Az reports.

“We are those who live for the motherland. We are ready to die and kill for the homeland,” serviceman Babirov told journalists after being released from the Armenian captivity.

Mutual release was achieved for the soldiers held by both Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan.

The examination, which resulted in the International Committee of the Red Cross affirming satisfactory health conditions of the Armenian servicemen held by Azerbaijan, was followed on Wednesday by a mutual handover of servicemen as per the agreement in the portion of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border passing through the Gazakh district. No incidents occurred during the handover process.

Soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army Agshin Gabil oglu Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Ahliman oglu Akhundov, born in 2003, were captured by Armenia in the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic along the border with Armenia in April of this year. The two had gone missing in limited visibility due to bad weather conditions.

On December 7, as a result of negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and in demonstration of the spirit of loyalty to the principle of humanism, an agreement was reached to release military personnel as a mutual trust-building measure between the two countries.

News.Az