Soldiers from Armenia beaten brutally in Nagorno Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

In one of the military units of the armed forces of Armenia located in the settlement of Madaghiz, another conflict occurred between servicemen called up for military service from Armenia to occupied Nagorno Karabakh.

The mother of a soldier serving in one of the occupational units of the Armenian armed forces in Nagorno Karabakh Liana Shahramanyan, shared this information on her Facebook page.

It became known that Vanand Khachaturian (born in 1994) and Erik Harutyunyan (born in 1996) called up for military service from the Yerevan Military Commissariat were taken to the hospital in a grave condition after being beaten by servicemen from Karabakh.

In addition, on the basis of the conflict between Armenians from Armenia and Karabakh in one of the military units of the Armenian armed forces located in Hadrout, Armenian-born officer, on account of disobedience, subjected the young sergeant serving on the contract basis (who is a local resident) to physical reprisals.

In order to investigate the above incidents on the spot, the commission headed by the colonel V. Shakarian has arrived at the front line.

News.Az

News.Az