Solid legal framework being formed for interaction among Caspian states - Azerbaijani FM

A solid legal framework is currently being created for interaction among the Caspian littoral states, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan is a party to 15 out of 16 international legal documents on cooperation among the Caspian littoral states, FM Bayramov said at a meeting with his counterparts from the Caspian countries in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The potential of the Caspian Sea may make Azerbaijan an exporter of green energy in the near future, Bayramov said.

"Along with rich oil and gas reserves, the Caspian Sea has the potential of wind energy. The potential of wind energy in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is 157 GW, which can turn Azerbaijan into an exporter of green energy shortly," he added.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan has modern infrastructure, transportation and logistics capabilities, which continue to expand.

News.Az