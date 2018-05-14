Solikamsk hosts action dedicated to 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international judo competition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Solikamsk, Russia.

Hundreds of Azerbaijanis participated in the competition, Interpress.az reports.

Solikamsk MPs, chairman of Azerbaijan diaspora in Solikamsk Ugur Afandiyev, director of Azerbaijan-Turkey House Togrul Allahverdili, chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Information Center Shamil Tagiyev delivered speeches at the event.

Participants spoke about Heydar Aliyev's life activity and about his policy pursued for Azerbaijan.

The city MPs noted Heydar Aliyev's great role in developing the Russian-Azerbaijani relations on the ascending line.

The organizer of the competition, Ugur Afandiyev, said that Azerbaijan is now recognized as a sport country all over the world: "Today Azerbaijan is known all over the world for its sport activeness, and it began to develop further after National Leader Heydar Aliyev showed interest in sports for the first time in Azerbaijan. Today, sporting policy is successfully pursued by Mr. Ilham Aliyev and at the same time, developments and improvements are being observed in the field of Azerbaijani diaspora. "

Toghrul Allahverdili, Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Information Center, said that the policy pursued by the great leader is being successfully continued by Mr. Ilham Aliyev today: "For the first time in Azerbaijan, special interest in sports began to emerge during the presidency of national leader Heydar Aliyev. As a result of the successful policy pursued by Mr. Ilham Aliyev in the field of sports, the great leader expressed his great interest in the role of sports for our health. "In one of his speeches, Heydar Aliyev commented:" Sports, one of the spheres that brings us glory among other nations. We want everyone to know what Azerbaijan is and what it consists of", he said and noted the role of sports in our life.

At the end, a gratitude plaque was presented to the President of the Solikamsk Judo Federation Sidirova on behalf of the Azerbaijani-Turkish House (ATEV) and the Azerbaijani Diaspora Information Center for the high level organization of the judo competition dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and her support to the Azerbaijani diaspora in Solikamsk.

It should be noted that athletes from Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the judo competition. The organizer of the competition is the chairman of the Azerbaijani Society in Solikamsk Ugur Efendiyev, the Solikamsk City Administration, the Department of Youth and Sport and the Solikamsk City Judo Federation. The tournament was supported by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Information Center.

News.Az

