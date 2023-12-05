Solving issue of Western Azerbaijan can become guideline for addressing similar problems in world - Italian professor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past two decades, Azerbaijan has been among the first countries in terms of the number of refugees per capita, and the reason for this was the occupation of the Karabakh region and its surrounding areas, said Daniel Pommier Vincelli.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session held as part of the international conference on “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, which was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Italian professor stated that solving the issue of Western Azerbaijan can become a guideline for addressing similar problems in the world.

“Some people criticized me for participating in a conference on the problems of Western Azerbaijanis. But this conference is important not only for Azerbaijan but also from the point of view of solving global problems,” he added.

