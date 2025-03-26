Somali leader congratulates Azerbaijani president on Eid al-Fitr

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC .

The letter reads: “On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I convey my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency, the Government, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Eid al-Fitr is a time of spiritual reflection, unity, and renewal – a moment that brings Muslims across the world together in a spirit of compassion, generosity, and peace. May this blessed occasion bring joy, prosperity, and continued harmony to the people and Government of Azerbaijan.

The Federal Republic of Somalia values the friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties in the years to come.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your good health and continued success.”

News.Az