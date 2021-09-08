Some 15 people injured in gas blast in Moscow Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of injuries as a result of a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the city of Noginsk, located east of Moscow, climbed to 15, with two people in serious condition, the region’s Deputy Governor Yevgeny Khromushin said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"As many as 15 people have been injured, two of them have been severely wounded, all [victims] are now in hospitals," the official noted.

Khromushin also confirmed two deaths. "At the moment, two bodies of victims have been found, five people have not got in touch, we do not know their status," the Moscow Region’s official mentioned.

Earlier, a source in the emergency services told TASS about 14 injuries as a result of the incident.

A gas explosion occurred in the apartment building located on 28 Lyunya Street on Wednesday morning in an apartment on the third floor. A part of the outer wall and ceilings between the second and fifth floors collapsed. According to a TASS source, the explosion might have been caused by a leak of gas left burning to keep the apartment warm at night. Over 170 people, eight service dog units and more than 40 pieces of equipment are involved in the search and rescue operation. A criminal investigation has been initiated over charges of provision of services not compliant with safety regulations.

