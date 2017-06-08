Some 16 injured in acid attack in Tehran

Some 16 injured in acid attack in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A motor biker has carried out an acid attack on 16 people in the capital Tehran, Iran, informed source said.

The incident took place this morning in southern Tehran, Fars news agency reported.

No further information has been released about the perpetrator and his motives and the identity of the victims.

Over the past few years, several cases of acid attacks have been reported in the country.

Twin terror attacks rocked Tehran on June 7 claiming the lives of at least 12 and injuring about 40, tough the officials have not stated whether terrorism was the motive behind the acid attack this morning.

News.Az

News.Az