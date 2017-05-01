Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand

At least 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, when a plane of Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot has hit an air pocket while en route from Moscow to Thailand’s Bangkok, a Russian diplomat said, TASS reports.

"Those injured suffered multiple fractures. There are Russians and foreigners among them," the head of the Russian embassy in Thailand’s consular department, Vladimir Sosnov, said. "Apparently, those who were injured did not have their seat belts fastened."

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bangkok. Embassy employees have been sent to hospital to offer assistance, if required.

Russian ambassador in Thailand Kirill Barsky said a dozen of victims currently stay in hospital, two of them are being operated on.

An airport source told TASS that 25 people were injured, when flight SU-270 flew into "a zone of strong turbulence" while approaching the Thai capital.

"19 people were hospitalized. Other passengers received the necessary aid and refused from further treatment," the source said.

