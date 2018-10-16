Some 820m people still suffering from hunger: UN chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Guterres said hunger causes almost half of the infant deaths worldwide

There are still about 820 million people suffering from hunger, said the United Nations secretary-general in his message on World Food Day calling for a world in which every person has access to a healthy and nutritious diet.

In our world of plenty, one person in nine does not have enough to eat,' said Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

Saying that most of them are hungry people are women, Guterres said, 'Some 155 million children are chronically malnourished and may endure the effects of stunting for their entire lives.

Guterres said, 'Hunger causes almost half of the infant deaths worldwide,' which is 'intolerable.'

He urged the countries and companies, institutions and individuals to do their part towards sustainable food systems to make 'a world without hunger -- a world in which every person has access to a healthy, nutritious diet,' according to a press release sent to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran.

