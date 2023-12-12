Some countries still try to exert pressure on Azerbaijan and Armenia in geopolitical struggle - political scientist

Some countries still try to exert pressure on Azerbaijan and Armenia in geopolitical struggle - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, there is a real opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations and conclude a peace treaty, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

Azerbaijan hopes that Armenia will not miss this opportunity, said Mammadov.

“In his speech [at the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Minister’s meeting in Brussels], Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan calls for working bilaterally, or through good offices of any impartial and neutral third party. This is a message to the UN Security Council member states - the former OSCE members. That is, mediation must be impartial and neutral,” he added.

The political scientist emphasized that some countries still try to put pressure on Azerbaijan and Armenia in the geopolitical struggle.

“Therefore, third countries should take a neutral stance on the South Caucasus instead of acting in line with their own interests,” Mammadov said.

News.Az