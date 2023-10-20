Some European countries use military force in colonialist policies: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The policy of colonialism is being continued by some European countries, which also use military force, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the topic "Neo-colonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", held in Baku, News.Az reports.

"Today, we have heard a lot of ideas to fight against colonialism. As Azerbaijan, we will continue our efforts, struggle and political freedom ambitions. We will raise the views expressed here to the level of the UN and other international organizations. My country has been deprived of its independence for many years. As a state, we know what the occupation is," the presidential aide emphasized.

