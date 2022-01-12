Some forces in Armenia take advantage of any critical situation in other countries to achieve their goals – Russian expert

Some forces in Armenia take advantage of any critical situation in other countries to achieve their goals – Russian expert

There are forces in Armenia that are ready to take advantage of any critical situation both in Russia and in other countries to achieve their own goals, Russian security expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported Tuesday that an Azerbaijani soldier was killed as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar district, along the state border between the two countries. Moreover, Armenian troops continued their provocations on the border with Azerbaijan last night.

Mikhailov said he thinks one should not overestimate the role of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the fact that PM Nikol Pashinyan voiced a statement on the deployment of troops to impose constitution order in Kazakhstan does not in any way affect the organization’s position regarding the Karabakh issue.

As for Armenia’s military provocations which killed an Azerbaijani soldier, the expert said Baku adequately responded to Yerevan’s actions.

He stressed that Russia will not change its position on establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Armenia’s actions at the border with Azerbaijan should be assessed properly. The CSTO is unlikely to take any measures in this situation,” said Mikhailov, underlining that some forces in Yerevan, which are intending to involve the CSTO in the Karabakh issue, will fail.

