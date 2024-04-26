Some US troops set to depart Chad, at least temporarily

The United States is planning to temporarily withdraw some of its troops from Chad, U.S. officials said on Thursday, a move that comes just days after Washington was forced to agree to remove its troops from neighboring Niger, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Earlier this month Chad's air force chief ordered the U.S. to halt activities at an air base near the capital N'Djamena, according to a letter sent to the transitional government and seen by Reuters.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said a portion of the U.S. troops in Chad would reposition out of the country.

He said it was a "temporary step" as part of an ongoing review of security cooperation with Chad, which would resume after the country's May 6 presidential election.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a few dozen special forces troops who are in Chad as planners and advisers will move to Germany for now.

News.Az