Son of Armenian army general staff deputy chief dies in car crash

Robert Galstyan, the son of Stepan Galstyan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, died in a road accident on early Tuesday, APA reported citing news.am.

A vehicle went off road in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan and fell to the Getar River, on Tuesday at around 5:30am. The driver, R. Galstyan, died, whereas the passenger, A. Ter-Grigoryan, suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched an investigation into this road accident.

