Source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people - President

Source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people - President

Source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“All the pledges I made back in 2003 have now been fulfilled,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, News.Az reports.

“The source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people, their trust in me and their ability to unite around a single goal. We have proved to the whole world that we are a great nation,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az