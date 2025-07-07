South Africa's Mulder declines chance to break Lara's Test record score

Mulder, captaining South Africa for the first time, was 367 not out at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

He was 33 runs behind the 400 not out West Indies legend Lara made against England in Antigua in 2004.

The 27-year-old opted against his shot at one of Test cricket's most iconic records, instead declaring South Africa's first innings on 626-5.

Mulder instead ended with the fifth-highest individual score and best by a South African.

Lara's effort in Antigua 21 years ago was the second time he broke the record. He made 375, also against England, in 1994, before Australia's Matthew Hayden passed that with 380 against Zimbabwe in Perth in 2003.

The other score ahead of Mulder is the 374 by Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene against South Africa in 2006.

Mulder is South Africa's third different captain in as many Tests following injuries to Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj.

The all-rounder was batting at number three, a position he was only promoted to at the end of last year after much of his 21-Test career was spent in the lower-middle order.

This was only his third time reaching three figures in Test cricket, and followed a 147 in the second innings of the first Test against Zimbabwe.