South Carolina proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’

The U.S. State of South Carolina has proclaimed May 28, 2019 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’ throughout the state.

A relevant proclamation was signed by the Governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the U.S. told News.Az.

The document stresses that 101 years ago, on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence, establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States.

It says that during the short period of independence, Azerbaijan granted all people the right to vote, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, and religion, becoming the first Muslim national to grant women equal political rights with men, an accomplishment preceding the United States.

The proclamation further notes that Azerbaijan’s independence was interrupted in 1920 when it was invaded by Bolshevists and forcefully incorporated into the USSR in 1992, restoring its independence only in 1991.

Over the last 28 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence and has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the U.S. in the critically important Caspian region, reads the document.

It further stresses that in July of 2019, Azerbaijan celebrates the centennial of its diplomatic service. This year, in the 101st anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, including tens of thousands in the U.S., observe May 28 as the National Day and remember the contributions of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in the regions of Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

In the end, Governor McMaster proclaims May 28, 2019 to be the ‘Azerbaijan National Day’ in South Carolina, and encourages all South Carolinians to join in extending congratulations and best wishes to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and Azerbaijanis across the country and around the world during this special celebration.

