South Caucasus: France and India open a new front against Russia

In anticipation of the April meeting in Brussels, which took place on April 5th with the participation of high-ranking representatives from Armenia, the European Union, and the United States, including the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the EU High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Armenia was increasing its military presence along the conditional border with Azerbaijan, contributing to the rising tension in the region.

Turkish political analyst Kerim Has elucidates that this gathering in Brussels, attracting significant attention due to the involvement of both the EU and the U.S., is morphing into what can be termed an EU-Armenia-NATO summit. This transformation underscores the paramount role of the U.S. within the alliance, showcasing a prioritization of security concerns over economic deliberations.

"In the backdrop of the persistent Ukrainian conflict, I'm persuaded that the primary agenda of this recent trilateral summit, encompassing the U.S., the EU, and Armenia, aimed at diminishing Russia's foothold in the South Caucasus. Presently, Armenia stands as the sole nation in this locale maintaining close ties with Moscow through both economic and military alliances, including the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Post the 2020 Second Karabakh War and the subsequent complete liberation of Karabakh by Azerbaijan in September 2023, the Moscow-Yerevan axis has been strained, marked by a pronounced crisis of trust," the political scientist remarked.

K. Has views the Ukrainian scenario as a strategic window for the West, offering a pivotal opportunity to detach Eastern Europe from Russian influence, including severing Yerevan's ties with Moscow.

He forecasts a future where the West enhances its rapport with the Pashinyan administration, potentially leading to an exacerbated rift between Russia and Armenia. Has points out Azerbaijan's strategic importance to the Western bloc in the South Caucasus, emphasizing its global standing, economic potential, energy resources, and strategic ties with key allies of the U.S.

According to Has, Azerbaijan's critical role in the energy supply of the EU, along with its strategic relationships with Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Israel, renders any confrontation with it by the EU or the U.S. impractical, especially amidst the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

Moreover, Has suggests that the West's deepening engagement with Armenia aims to forestall any large-scale military aggressions by Azerbaijan. He cautions that such military undertakings by Azerbaijan could ignite domestic unrest within Armenia, jeopardizing Pashinyan's leadership. A scenario leading to the overthrow of Pashinyan might pave the way for a pro-Russian administration, a development the West is keen to avert.

In turn, the chairman of the TURAN-SAM Foundation for Strategic Studies , Professor Elnur Mikail, noted that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States and Western countries moved to the next phase of their strategy aimed at destabilizing the Russian Federation. This phase involved the use of Georgia and its then leader, Mikheil Saakashvili. It is believed that the culmination of this strategy was the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, during which Western countries combined their military and economic efforts against Russia.

The political scientist asserts that after April 5, 2024, it became apparent to the USA and Western countries that their current strategies towards Russia were not yielding the expected results.

"In this regard, they began to develop plans for creating and intensifying a new direction of confrontation. This strategic pivot includes preparing for a new front against Russia, which implies rethinking and adjusting existing political and military approaches. It is observed that the USA and Western countries are seeking to open a new front against Russia by activating the support of their close and distant allies through indirect measures. This new front involves the attempt to engage France, a key NATO member and significant ally, in the involved strategy.

France, which hosts a significant Armenian diaspora numbering about half a million people, is trying to activate it for its purposes. Influenced by the so-called 'Macron factor' and other interrelations, France, as an Armenia-friendly nation and NATO member, finds itself drawn into providing military support to Armenia. By sending modern weaponry to Armenia, France aims to simultaneously accomplish two tasks: prepare the ground for conflict in the Caucasus and create conditions for promoting its new generation of weapons in the region in case of escalation. Macron's role in supporting Armenian interests is undeniable, considering his consistent reluctance to recognize Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from occupation," said the political scientist.

E. Mikail emphasized that despite Azerbaijan's military success in Karabakh, France and Iran continue to ignore this outcome, striving to pursue their interests in the region.

"A new military conflict in the region would open opportunities for France to sell weapons, which would bring economic benefits. However, Azerbaijan's policy of balance poses a threat to Western plans. The political strengthening of Azerbaijan raises concerns for the Iranian regime, given the significant Azerbaijani population in Iran, which the Iranian government perceives as a potential threat. In this regard, Iran, like France, provides military support to Armenia," said the expert.

Furthermore, E. Mikail expresses concern about India's political stance after its exit from the British Commonwealth. He believes India's inconsistency in its foreign policy and its willingness to sell weapons to Armenia could contribute to the formation of a new front against Russia.

In conclusion, the political scientist opines that France, Iran, and India are interested in escalating tensions and possibly igniting a new war in the Caucasus. The region stands on the brink of a potential conflict, which, according to Mikail, might give Russia an opportunity to mobilize significant forces and expand its influence in Europe. He also suggests that these events could lead to serious changes on the world's political map.





Sabina Alizade

News.Az