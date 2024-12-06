South Korea: 3 military commanders suspended over controversial martial law attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three military commanders involved in South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief attempt to impose martial law have been suspended from their duties, the defense ministry announced on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, chief of the Capital Defense Command; Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command; and Counterintelligence Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung have been transferred to other units, the ministry said in a notice, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The move came amid criticism over the military's role in carrying out martial law and concerns, mostly raised by the main opposition bloc, over the possibility of another martial law declaration.Military prosecutors have also applied to the justice ministry for a travel ban for 10 military officials facing treason and other charges related to martial law, including the three commanders, the ministry said in a separate statement.They will also proactively cooperate with the prosecution's special investigation headquarters, established to handle charges linked to the declaration of martial law, including dispatching personnel, the statement added.President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in an unexpected decision late Tuesday but subsequently lifted it hours later as the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to reject it.In the process, the military launched a martial law command, led by Army Gen. Park An-su, which proclaimed a decree banning all political activities while mobilizing special operations forces to enter the National Assembly compound.Earlier in the day, acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho apologized for causing public concern, and vowed to faithfully cooperate with probes led by the prosecution and the police.

News.Az