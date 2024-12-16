South Korea approves $696 million plan to upgrade F-15K fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean government has approved a plan to spend over 1 trillion won (US$696 million) more than initially planned to upgrade its F-15K fighter fleet, which has been in service since 2005.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the Defense Project Promotion Committee passed four agenda items, including a 4.56 trillion-won project to strengthen the mission capabilities and survivability of the F-15K jets by upgrading key avionic equipment through 2037, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Under the project, DAPA plans to replace the current F-15K's aging radar system with the advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, expand the memory size of mission computers and upgrade the jet's electronic warfare system to a completely automatic system.The approved amount is bigger than the 3.46 trillion won the committee allocated in a December 2022 meeting.DAPA attributed the increase to a global rise in the cost of materials and maintenance fees amid a restructuring of supply chains.Also among the projects that were approved in Monday's meeting were a 661.5 billion-won project to develop homegrown short-range air-to-air missiles to be fitted on the KF-21 fighter and a 807.6 billion-won project to upgrade six 1,800-ton submarines.

News.Az